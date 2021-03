Lauer has allowed five earned runs over three innings through two appearances this spring.

Lauer and the Brewers are hoping he will bounce back from a rough 2020 season in which he allowed 16 earned runs over 11 innings, but he has not shown any signs of a turnaround early on. He will have a few more opportunities to right the ship, but the Brewers can still option him, so he is going to have to show some results to avoid opening the regular season in the minors.