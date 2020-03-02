Lauer started Sunday's spring game against the Reds and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and posted a 5:0 K:BB.

Manager Craig Counsell said about a week ago that Lauer was competing with Freddy Peralta for the fifth spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, and Lauer has responded, giving up just one earned run and posting a 7:1 K:BB in 4.1 innings over two outings. Peralta has pitched equally is well, so the two are seemingly neck-and-neck at this point.