Lauer was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Thursday.
Lauer was effective in his first appearance this season, but he struggled mightily in his two most recent starts, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits and five walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings. As a result, he'll head to the alternate training site to work on improving. However, he could return to the majors at some point in 2020 if he can turn things around in Appleton. Drew Rasmussen's contract was selected by the Brewers on Thursday, and he could take Lauer's spot in the starting rotation for now.