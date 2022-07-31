Lauer (7-3) earned the win over Boston on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Lauer wasn't at his most efficient in the outing -- he needed 94 pitches to complete five frames and walked three batters for his third straight game -- but he stuck around just long enough to earn his first victory since mid-June. The lefty hurler's success was partly due to keeping the ball in the park for the first time in his past five starts. Lauer has been effective as a mid-rotation starter for the Brewers, complementing his seven wins with a 3.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 107:37 K:BB across 105.2 innings.