Lauer (3-3) earned the win Saturday against the Pirates after hurling 6.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while fanning four.

Lauer picked up his third win of the season and notched his second straight quality start in the process -- a feat he's already accomplished four times in 2021. The 26-year-old southpaw owns a 2.08 ERA over his last three appearances and is going through his most productive stretch of the season, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to hold that up, especially since he owns a 5.40 ERA with a 29:17 K:BB since the beginning of June (six appearances). His next start is slated to come next week at home against the Reds.