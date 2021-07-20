Lauer is dealing with a fingernail issue but will be ready to start Wednesday against the Royals, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lauer was swapped in the rotation with Brett Anderson, who will get the nod Tuesday. The issue doesn't sound like it's particularly serious, so the Brewers will hope Lauer can continue his form from his final three starts of the first half, a stretch in which he allowed a total of just two runs.