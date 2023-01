Lauer agreed to a one-year, $5.075 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Lauer delivered another solid season for the Brewers in 2022 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 157:59 K:BB across a career-high 158.2 innings. The left-hander should open 2023 as Milwaukee's No. 4 starter behind Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.