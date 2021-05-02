Lauer is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Heading into the upcoming week, Milwaukee remains without two members of its Opening Day rotation (Corbin Burnes and Brett Anderson), while two of the team's top options for spot starts in Josh Lindblom (knee) and Zack Godley (finger) are also on the injured list. As a result, Lauer will pick up a second start after he held his own in his season debut Thursday against the Dodgers, when he picked up the win while working five scoreless frames. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn likely to come next Sunday in Miami if none of Burnes (COVID-19 IL), Anderson (hamstring), Lindblom or Godley is activated before the weekend.