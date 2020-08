Lauer (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday. He struck out two.

Lauer also hit Nelson Cruz with a pitch in the disastrous outing. The 25-year-old Lauer has given up 13 runs over just 6.2 innings in his last two starts. The southpaw could be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation to Corbin Burnes. If Lauer gets another start, it would likely come in a rematch with the Twins on Tuesday.