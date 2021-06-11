Lauer will serve at least temporarily as the Brewers' sixth starter and will get the ball Monday against the Reds, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers are in the middle of a 16-day stretch with no off days and want to give their starters some extra rest, so they'll turn to Lauer for a start or two. The lefty has made four starts and three relief appearances this season, posting a poor 4.82 ERA despite a solid combination of a 27.0 percent strikeout rate and a 7.4 percent walk rate.