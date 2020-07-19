Lauer will pitch one inning in Sunday's intrasquad game, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

This will be his first game action of summer camp as he was delayed due to a COVID-19 testing issue -- he indicated he was in close contact with someone who tested positive, so he needed to self quarantine and test negative. Lauer is behind in the competition for the fifth starter's spot, so he will likely open the year in either as a true reliever or piggyback starter. As he gets stretched out, he could provide another left-handed presence in the Brewers' rotation.