Lauer (8-3) allowed a run on six hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings, earning the win Friday over the Reds.

Lauer threw 68 of 100 pitches for strikes and limited the damage to a Kyle Farmer RBI single in the fifth inning. Lauer has allowed exactly one run in four of his last six starts, though he only has two wins to go with four no-decisions in that span. The southpaw continues to show improvement after a rough June, and his ERA is down to 3.59 with a 1.22 WHIP and 111:40 K:BB through 112.2 innings across 20 starts this year. He's lined up for an NL Central showdown against the Cardinals in St. Louis next week.