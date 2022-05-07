Lauer (3-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in a 6-3 victory over Atlanta. He struck out eight.

The southpaw tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start. The three free passes were a season high for Lauer and he did serve up another homer, his fourth in 29.2 innings on the year, but it's hard to argue with the career-high 36.2 percent strikeout rate he compiled so far. Lauer will take a 18.2 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into his next outing.