Lauer will move to the bullpen and is expected to pitch Sunday against the Marlins, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old will shift to the bullpen Sunday with Brett Anderson (hamstring) returning from the injured list and rejoining the starting rotation. Lauer allowed six runs (two earned) on 12 hits with a 10:2 K:BB in 11 frames over two spot starts.