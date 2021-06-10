Lauer tossed four innings of long relief Wednesday in the Brewers' 7-3 loss to the Reds, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six.

Lauer had started in both of his prior two appearances, but after he was tagged for seven runs in just two innings in his June 1 outing versus the Tigers, the southpaw no longer looks like he'll be part of a six-man rotation. Instead, he was summoned from the bullpen to eat innings after Wednesday's starter, Brett Anderson, was hit hard before being pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. Most of Lauer's future relief opportunities are likely to come in low-leverage spots or mop-up situations.