Lauer (COVID-19) worked 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Cubs, striking out six while permitting a base hit and a walk.

Lauer's placement on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this month took him out of the mix for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but the southpaw was cleared to join the big club in a bullpen role Sunday. Though he entered the game with two on base and one out with the Brewers trailing 5-0, Lauer did well to limit the damage while he was on the mound. He struck out two of the three batters he faced to escape the fourth inning, and then retired six of the seven batters he faced over the next two frames. Lauer's stellar showing in relief could allow him to regain consideration for the rotation the next time an opening arises, but for the time being, he'll work as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen.