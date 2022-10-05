Lauer (11-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on no hits and four walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

In his last start of the season, Lauer turned one of his best, as he did not allow a hit for the first time in 2022. Despite the no-hit possibility, the southpaw was pulled after six innings, as he walked four batters and his pitch count ran up to 97. Lauer ended the season hot, allowing zero or one earned runs over at least five innings in each of his final five starts.