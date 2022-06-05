Lauer allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres. He didn't factor in the decision.

Lauer turned in a quality start after lasting just four innings in his last outing Tuesday. He left Sunday's game in line for the loss after a sloppy fifth inning, but the Brewers were able to force extra innings to get him off the hook. This was his sixth quality start of the year. Lauer has a 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB across 56.2 innings in 10 starts. He lines up for a road start versus the Nationals next weekend.