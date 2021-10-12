Lauer will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday against Atlanta.
This will be Lauer's postseason debut. He gave up five runs in five innings against the Dodgers on Oct. 1 - his last appearance - but he logged a 1.15 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB in 31.1 innings over his five starts prior to that final outing. With this being a must-win game for Milwaukee, manager Craig Counsell will likely turn to his bullpen at the first sign of trouble, and Lauer almost certainly won't face any hitters more than twice.