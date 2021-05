Lauer will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was demoted May 15 but will rejoin the rotation and start Wednesday against his former ballclub. Lauer has pitched well for the Brewers in four appearances (two starts) with a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 16 innings.