Lauer (1-0) beat the Dodgers on Thursday, going five innings and permitting no runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win.

Making his first start of the season after Zack Godley was placed on the IL, Lauer was able to shut down the Dodgers' high-powered offense before being pulled after only 73 pitches. This was an encouraging first outing on the heels of a disastrous 2020 campaign, and it may have earned Lauer another turn in the Brewers' rotation.