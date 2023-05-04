Lauer (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (none earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against Colorado. He struck out six.

Lauer was victimized by shoddy defense, as Milwaukee third baseman Mike Brosseau made a costly throwing error that led to Colorado's four-run fourth inning. Despite the loss, this was actually the southpaw's first time not allowing any earned runs in a start this year. The 27-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Dodgers at home in his next start.