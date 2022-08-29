Lauer (10-5) gave up four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one batter over five innings to earn the win in a 9-7 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.

Lauer did enough to tally his 10th win of the season but it was not his finest effort. He needed 101 pitches to get through five innings and issued four free passes which belabored his pitch count and got him into some trouble early on. Lauer's ERA rose to 3.58 after the game. He has now issued 51 walks in 135.2 innings this season which is substantially weaker than the major-league average. The 27-year-old left-hander will look to show better control in his next expected time out at Arizona.