Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Lauer (not injury related) with report to the club's alternate training site in Appleton on Wednesday to pitch in an intrasquad game, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Since Milwaukee is set to begin its season just two days later, Counsell acknowledged that Lauer is on track to miss Opening Day "by a little bit." Lauer remains on the COVID-19 injured list after he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but he's since cleared all necessary protocols and is merely building up his arm at this point after the missed time at summer camp put him behind Milwaukee's other starting candidates. If Lauer is activated from the IL shortly after the season starts, it's unclear if he would slot into the rotation or serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen.