Lauer (1-3) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Reds after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while fanning three across five innings.

Lauer has pitched more than five innings just twice all season long and has been showing some control issues over his last few outings, as he owns a 14:10 K:BB across his three starts this month. The former Kent State product has been serving as the Brewers' sixth starter on a temporal basis, but his numbers haven't been very good -- he owns a 5.18 ERA in eight appearances (five starts) thus far.