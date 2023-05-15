Lauer (4-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Lauer took over for Colin Rea with two outs in the fourth and was able to pitch the rest of the way. He only gave up two hits, both of which went for solo home runs, and tied his season high with six strikeouts. Overall, Lauer had a nice bounce back performance after having given up 12 runs (seven earned) over his last 11.1 innings heading into Sunday. The team could opt to move him back into the starting rotation after he had a better showing than Rea or potentially operate the two as a tandem moving forward, although nothing yet has indicated a change will be made. Lauer now sits at a 4.54 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB over 39.2 innings thus far.