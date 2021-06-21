Lauer allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Rockies. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Lauer actually cruised through five shutout innings before a disastrous start to the sixth. He gave up three straight hits, including back-to-back homers by Yonathan Daza and Trevor Story, before he was lifted from the contest. The 26-year-old southpaw maintained his 1-3 record while his ERA bumped up to 5.21. He's given up 16 runs in as many innings over his last four outings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, Lauer could face Colorado again, this time at home, next weekend.