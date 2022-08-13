Lauer (8-4) took the loss Friday versus the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings.

Lauer didn't give up a lot, but he was tagged for home runs by Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and Nolan Arenado in the sixth to account for all of the runs on his line. This marked the first time Lauer's logged consecutive quality starts since a four-start streak from April 18 to May 6. The southpaw owns a 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 116:42 K:BB through 118.2 innings across 21 outings this season. He's projected for a difficult home start versus the Dodgers next week.