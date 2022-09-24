Lauer allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings against Cincinnati on Friday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Lauer threw 36 of 66 pitches for strikes in his return from the injured list Friday. The Brewers got the win but he failed to complete the third inning for the second straight outing. Lauer's season ERA now sits at 3.96 with a 141:55 K:BB through 27 starts. He should be able to go further in his next start, which is expected to be at home against Miami next week.