Brewers' Eric Sogard: Above .300 to begin spring
Sogard is 5-for-14 (.357) with eight RBI and a 4:3 BB:K in seven spring games.
Following 2016 knee surgery, Sogard was limited in last season's spring training. Now back to full health, Sogard is shining during this exhibition season. It still remains to be seen how the competition for at-bats at second place between all of him, Jonathan Villar, and Hernan Perez will work itself, but it's looking likely the Brewers will go with some sort of timeshare at second base to begin the year.
