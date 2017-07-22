Sogard (ankle) was activated from the disabled list Saturday.

Keon Broxton was sent packing in order to clear a spot on the active roster. Sogard was one of the bigger surprises of the first half, as he slashed .331/.438/.485 over 136 at-bats, gaining fantasy relevance. Meanwhile, Jonathan Villar has hit just .223/.287/.350 this season and has really struggled in Sogard's absence, so we may see Sogard take back the lion's share of the workload at second base.