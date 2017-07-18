Sogard (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sogard will presumably participate in one or two rehab outings before hopefully rejoining the Brewers for their weekend series against the Phillies. Upon his return, the veteran infielder will likely jump back into a timeshare with Jonathan Villar at second base.

