Sogard will draw the start at shortstop and lead off Wednesday against the Pirates.

Orlando Arcia's back injury will open up a third consecutive start for Sogard, but he should be set to return to the bench before long with the Brewers not anticipating at this time that Arcia will require a trip to the disabled list. The Brewers' recent acquisition of Neil Walker closes the door on regular at-bats at second base for Sogard, which will relegate the 31-year-old to utility duties when the team is at full strength in the middle infield.