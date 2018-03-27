Brewers' Eric Sogard: Back in action Tuesday
Sogard is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Sogard had been out of the lineup since Saturday with neck stiffness, but the issue didn't appear to be major as he's back in the lineup after just three days. The veteran infielder figures to split time with Jonathan Villar at second base this season and can also fill in at shortstop and third base.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Held out with stiff neck•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Scratched from Saturday's contest•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Above .300 to begin spring•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Re-signs with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Hitting leadoff Monday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Manning leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...