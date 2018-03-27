Sogard is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Sogard had been out of the lineup since Saturday with neck stiffness, but the issue didn't appear to be major as he's back in the lineup after just three days. The veteran infielder figures to split time with Jonathan Villar at second base this season and can also fill in at shortstop and third base.

