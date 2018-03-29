Sogard said his stiff neck is back to 100 percent, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Sogard is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day showdown with the Padres, but with the second baseman claiming to be back to full health, his absence is likely due to the fact that a southpaw (Clayton Richard) is starting for the opposition. The 31-year-old should be available off the bench for Thursday's game.