Brewers' Eric Sogard: Back to 100 percent
Sogard said his stiff neck is back to 100 percent, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Sogard is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day showdown with the Padres, but with the second baseman claiming to be back to full health, his absence is likely due to the fact that a southpaw (Clayton Richard) is starting for the opposition. The 31-year-old should be available off the bench for Thursday's game.
More News
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...