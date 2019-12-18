Sogard signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Brewers which includes a club option for a second season Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old returns to the club where he spent the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. Sogard's two best seasons have come in 2017 and 2019, where he hit .273/.393/.378 and .290/.353/.457, respectively. It's hard to be fully confident in him heading into 2020, however, as those seasons bookended a 2018 season in which he hit just .134/.241/.165 in limited action. Keston Hiura appears to have the everyday job at Sogard's primary position (second base) locked up, but the veteran should be able to play fairly frequently in a utility role, as he can play all around the infield as well as both corner outfield spots.