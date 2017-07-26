Sogard is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Sogard seems to be back atop the pecking order at second base in Milwaukee, although he'll get a night off with southpaw Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for Washington. Jonathan Villar will log a start at the keystone in his stead.

