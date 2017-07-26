Brewers' Eric Sogard: Benched versus lefty Wednesday
Sogard is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Sogard seems to be back atop the pecking order at second base in Milwaukee, although he'll get a night off with southpaw Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for Washington. Jonathan Villar will log a start at the keystone in his stead.
