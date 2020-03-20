Brewers' Eric Sogard: Could see leadoff work
Sogard went 5-for-20 (.250) with two doubles and a 3:1 BB:K over eight games this spring.
Sogard did not hit much during the exhibition season, but he still managed to post a .348 OBP. He is set to open the season in a platoon at third base with Jedd Gyorko, so he will not be in the lineup every day. However, thanks to his on-base skills (.352 over the last three seasons) he could head the batting order -- something he did regularly both this spring and last season -- when he starts.
