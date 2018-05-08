Sogard was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Sogard has struggled mightily at the plate so far, going 6-for-60 (.100) to start the season and going hitless in the past 14 games. He'll head back to the minors to get back on track at the plate, allowing Nick Franklin to come to the big leagues to provide depth at nearly every position.

