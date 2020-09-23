Sogard went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

After having not started in any of the Brewers' past nine games, Sogard was a surprising choice to enter the lineup Tuesday in a crucial contest that carried important playoff implications for both teams. Despite the lack of recent work, Sogard was able to come up clutch, delivering two of the Brewers' four extra-base hits on the night. With fellow infielders Keston Hiura and Luis Urias both struggling at the dish, Sogard could earn some more starts down the stretch as manager Craig Counsell looks to put his best lineup out there.