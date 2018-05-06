Sogard will start at second base and hit sixth Sunday against the Pirates.

He'll be included in the lineup for the third straight day, with Sogard picking up his second start at the keystone during that span. Meanwhile, Jonathan Villar, who has served as the Brewers' primary second baseman this season, will be on the bench for the third consecutive game, perhaps hinting that Sogard may have passed him up on the depth chart. Though he doesn't possess the power and speed upside of Villar, Sogard generally draws walks at a higher rate while striking out less often, skills that the Brewers clearly value. Sogard's high-contact ways haven't yielded much fruit this season, however, as a .143 BABIP has saddled him with a .105 average across 57 at-bats.