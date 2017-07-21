Brewers' Eric Sogard: Expected to return Saturday
Sogard (ankle) will be out another day before returning to the Brewers on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although Sogard appears ready to be reinstated from the disabled list, he will have to wait at least one more day as the Brewers begin a series in Philadelphia. Sogard has already rejoined the team in the City of Brotherly Love, but the team may still need time figuring out which player they will cast off the 25-man roster to make room for him. Jonathan Villar once agains draws the start at second base for Friday's game, while the two should develop into a timeshare upon Sogard's return.
