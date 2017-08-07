Sogard is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Sogard has struggled mightily since returning from the disabled list (.061/.139/.061 slash line in 33 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Hernan Perez draws a start at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast