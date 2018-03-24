Brewers' Eric Sogard: Held out with stiff neck
Sogard was held out of the lineup Saturday due to neck stiffness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Sogard has done his best to hang with Jonathan Villar this spring, slashing .324/.422/.622 with a 7:7 BB:K in 16 games. However, if this neck issue forces him to miss several days, it could put him behind in the battle for playing time at second base.
