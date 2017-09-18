Play

Sogard will play shortstop and hit leadoff in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Sogard and Hernan Perez have shared the leadoff duties of late depending on the hand the opposing starter throws with, so it will be Sogard getting the nod Monday against Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon. Sogard reached base nine times over the last four games he appeared in to raise his OBP to an impressive .391.

