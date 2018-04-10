Sogard is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Sogard will occupy the leadoff spot for the first time all season with Lorenzo Cain (quad) sidelined and the Brewers facing a difficult righty in Carlos Martinez. The 31-year-old is coming off a three-hit performance that helped propel the Brewers to a win over the Cardinals, so he'll look to keep things rolling as he slides to the top of the order.