Brewers' Eric Sogard: Leading off Tuesday
Sogard is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Sogard will occupy the leadoff spot for the first time all season with Lorenzo Cain (quad) sidelined and the Brewers facing a difficult righty in Carlos Martinez. The 31-year-old is coming off a three-hit performance that helped propel the Brewers to a win over the Cardinals, so he'll look to keep things rolling as he slides to the top of the order.
More News
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...