Brewers' Eric Sogard: Leading off Tuesday
Sogard is starting at second base and leading off Tuesday against the Nationals.
Since coming off the DL, Sogard has started at second base and led off in two of three games, as it appears he may have a slight leg up on Jonathan Villar for playing time at the keystone, at least until Villar's bat heats up. Sogard is hitting .319/.406/.431 with one home run and 18 runs in 29 games as the leadoff hitter this year.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...