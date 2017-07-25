Sogard is starting at second base and leading off Tuesday against the Nationals.

Since coming off the DL, Sogard has started at second base and led off in two of three games, as it appears he may have a slight leg up on Jonathan Villar for playing time at the keystone, at least until Villar's bat heats up. Sogard is hitting .319/.406/.431 with one home run and 18 runs in 29 games as the leadoff hitter this year.