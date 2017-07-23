Sogard is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Sogard made his return to the Milwaukee lineup Saturday, going 0-for-5 at the plate with a strikeout. The rough showing dropped his batting average 12 points down to .319 on the year, and will result in the switch-hitting Jonathan Villar back atop the order for the series finale.

