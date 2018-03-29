Brewers' Eric Sogard: Not in Thursday's lineup
Sogard (neck) is not in the lineup for the Brewers' Opening Day matchup with the Padres on Thursday.
The left-handed Sogard almost certainly would have come off the bench against Padres southpaw Clayton Richard even if he was healthy, so it comes as no surprise that he is not in the lineup, and his absence does not provide any clues about his health. Whenever he is back at 100 percent -- which should be soon -- expect Sogard to see the bulk of his starts at the keystone when the Brewers are facing a right-hander on the bump for the opponent.
