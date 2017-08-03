Brewers' Eric Sogard: Not in Thursday's lineup
Sogard is out of the lineup Thursday against St. Louis.
Sogard will retreat to the bench for the series finale after starting the past two games, going 0-for-5 during those contests. In his place, Hernan Perez earns the start at the keystone, batting fifth.
